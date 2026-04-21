Ghana Air Sports Federation Unveils Big Plans To Boost Tourism, Youth Talent

The Ghana Air Sports Federation has announced an ambitious line-up of activities aimed at developing air sports in the country, creating opportunities for the youth, and supporting Ghana’s tourism industry.

The initiative, launched as part of Ghana Month celebrations, will feature paragliding, drone racing, drone soccer, scenic flights, skydiving demonstrations, hot air balloon experiences, and training programmes throughout the year.

According to the Federation, the programme is designed to build local capacity, discover new talents, and position Ghana strongly on the global air sports stage.

Drone Leagues, Training To Begin

One of the key highlights is a new partnership with the Esports Association Ghana to introduce drone leagues in the country.

The Federation said electronic drone racing will begin first, followed by physical drone racing in the coming months, alongside training sessions and competitive leagues.

Drone soccer, another fast-rising sport globally, is also expected to commence in May with workshops and training sessions for participants.

Paragliding, Scenic Flights, Balloon Rides

Adventure lovers will also have the opportunity to experience paragliding sessions scheduled on selected weekends during the year.

In addition, the Federation plans to offer scenic flights over Accra aboard a Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft, giving patrons panoramic aerial views of the capital.

Hot air balloon demonstrations, flights, webinars, and instructor-led workshops are also expected to be rolled out to help build technical expertise in the sector.

Women, Youth To Benefit

The Federation says it is also committed to increasing female participation in air sports through partnerships with women in air sports groups in Europe to inspire and mentor Ghanaian women.

Young talents identified through the programmes will also be groomed to form part of a future national air sports team to represent Ghana in international competitions.

Historic Skydiving Event Planned

Plans are underway for what could become Ghana’s first live public skydiving demonstration, followed by training programmes to develop local expertise in the discipline.

Major Exhibition In May

A full Air Sports Gallery Exhibition and demonstration event has been scheduled for May 30 at Holy Land City, where the public will be introduced to various air sports activities and opportunities.

Further details on drone league training sessions, airport league programmes, and workshops are expected to be announced in subsequent releases.

President Speaks

President of the Ghana Air Sports Federation, Isaac Nana Vanderpuije, expressed optimism about the future of the industry.

He said air sports hold enormous potential to contribute to Ghana’s tourism growth and national visibility if properly structured and supported.

He noted that deliberate investment, collaboration, and consistency would help place Ghana firmly on the international air sports map.

Media Outreach

To deepen public awareness, the Federation has also introduced media platforms including the Air Sports Africa Show, which airs on Guide Radio 91.5 FM on Fridays from 6:00pm to 6:30pm and on DGN on Saturdays from 1:00pm to 1:30pm.

Another platform, Airports Africa Show, will showcase air sports activities across Africa and beyond.

The Federation further disclosed plans to launch branded merchandise in partnership with FUEGO to promote the sport and support growth of the community.