CAS Reinstates Phar Rangers …Demotes Okyeman Planners

Nana Yaw Amponsah with Lawyer Nilo Efforri

A verdict from the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) has ordered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reinstate relegated Phar Rangers into the National Division One League after their wrongful relegation from the second tier of Ghana Football.

Phar Rangers lost their legal tussle within the confines of Ghana Football and headed for redress at CAS, in what they believe was a wrong decision with the legal framework of football administration.

The then Division One side were sacrificed alongside Okwawu United FC from the Zone 3 of the Division league despite several appeals and legal tussles with the Ghana Football Association.

President of Phar Rangers, Nana Yaw Amponsah, headed to Court Arbitration of Sports(CAS) after exhausting the legal fraternity at the Ghana Football Association and has now been declared winner in the over a year long legal crescendo.

A verdict from CAS, intercepted exclusively by 442gh.com, confirmed that the initial decision taken by the GFA should be reviewed and Phar Rangers reinstated as a division one side.

In addition to their sensational return to the Division One League, Phar Rangers will also earn an impressive 6000 Swiss Franc from the Ghana Football Association.