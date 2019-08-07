Prez Presents Cash To Young Entrepreneurs

President Nana Akufo-Addo presenting the cheque to the winners

President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented cash awards to the winners of season two of the Presidential Pitch, an entrepreneurship competition.

The competition is for persons between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

An important novelty in this year’s Presidential Pitch is the fact that the cash awards, ranging from GH¢25,000 to GH¢60,000 to the contestants, are grants, and not loans, according to Mr. Akufo-Addo.

He noted that “this is a continuing demonstration of Government’s commitment to providing seed capital for some of our enterprising youth to enable them run successful businesses.”

BY Melvin Tarlue