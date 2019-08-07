Lukaku Trains With Anderlecht

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has trained with Anderlecht for a second day as he continues to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

Lukaku was pictured training with the Belgian side on Monday just hours after a proposed move to Juventus was left on the verge of collapse when United pulled out of talks to sign Paulo Dybala.

United’s only explanation was that the squad had been given a day off but refused to confirm that Lukaku had been given permission to make the trip.

Sources have told ESPN FC he was expected back at Carrington on Tuesday but was again pictured training with Anderlecht, where friend and Belgium teammate Vincent Kompany is manager.

United refused to comment on his continued absence on Tuesday.

Lukaku took part in an individual session on Monday before taking part in a group session with the under-18 team.

He did not feature for United in any of their six pre-season friendlies after complaining of an ankle injury.

He has already been reprimanded once this summer after posting confidential preseason training data on Twitter.

Lukaku has told United he wants to leave the club this summer but has been left frustrated by Inter Milan’s unwillingness to meet the £80 million asking price.

A bid of £54m was rejected in July. Juventus have also shown interest in the 26-year-old but hopes of reaching a deal with the Italian champions faded after United ended negotiations with Dybala because of concerns about the Argentina international’s wage demands.

United have not ruled out sanctioning Lukaku’s sale before the European transfer deadline on Sept. 2.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he would look to sign a replacement if the forward leaves but sources have told ESPN FC that stance has softened following the emergence of 17-year-old Mason Greenwood during the summer tour of Australia, the Far East and Norway.