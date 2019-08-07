Team Ghana Steps Up Rabat Training

Team Ghana working out at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana’s representatives for the forthcoming African Games have taken their respective preparatory works a notch higher, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS understands.

The team, currently in a residential camp at the Cape Coast Stadium, is putting pieces together ahead of the sports festival scheduled for August 19 to 31 in Morocco.

Their short stay in the Central Region has seen the various disciplines attach grave seriousness to their rehearsals as they aspire to make themselves and the nation proud.

And as part of preparations to ensure a successful tournament, Ghana’s Chef de Mission, Rev. Richmond Quarcoo, took the country’s ‘ambassadors’ through an intensive orientation session.

The probable participants also signed an agreement regarding the code of ethics before and during their stay in Morocco.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum