Ghanaians are set to witness the legal declaration of Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro De Destroyer and video vixen Janet Bandu as dead today after 7 years of disappearance.

The legendary musician together with the video vixen disappeared on 6th June 2014 at Ada Beach resort in Accra.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

It was reported that the two while on holiday with the Gyan brothers went for a Jet Ski at the resort and estuary where they went missing.