Violence Mars BA-RTU Game

Some burnt wheel barrows belonging to RTU fans. INSET: Referee Abu on hospital bed

Hell broke loose at Sunyani Coronation Park last Sunday between supporters of BA United and Real Tamale United (RTU) during a Division One game, with a similar incident characterising the Dreams-Chelsea game at Dawu.

The game ended abruptly before the first half when the referee awarded a penalty to RTU. Supporters of both sides pelted the referee – Maxwell Hanson and his assistants from outside the stadium with stones, sachet water, and eggs.

Security personnel including soldiers stationed outside the stadium gate had to give several warning shots to disperse supporters from a further attack on the helpless referee.

Speaking to some private security persons from the stadium who pleaded anonymity, most of the supporters blamed the referee whom they alleged had taken bribe from BA United Football Club because of the way he handled the match.

He said the referee refused the decision of his assistant who flagged the penalty for an offside.

Players of BA United protested against the penalty and rushed into the inner parameter, chasing him out.

Supporters believed to be for the home side outside were captured throwing stones into the stadium.

The paper gathered the match commissioner later intervened and cautioned the referee to officiate the match on fair grounds.

When the match resumed, the referee refused to continue with the proceedings.

At the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu, where Dreams FC hosted Berekum Chelsea, assistant coach of Chelsea, Abdul Henan Abu was assaulted by irate fans of the home side after their 1-0 defeat before home fans (Dawu).

The visitors solitary win resulted in the exchange of words between the visitors and home fans after fight broke between him and the home fans.

The centre man was later rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Government Hospital and has since been stabilised and discharged.

It was midfielder Collins Ameyaw, who netted the only goal of the game in the first half to keep Chelsea, now tenth on the league log, off the drop zone.

From Daniel Dayee