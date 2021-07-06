Dede Eulogises John Mensah

John Mensah. INSET: Dede Ayew

Ghana’s captain, Andre Ayew (Dede), has spoken highly of former Black Stars captain John Mensah.

Mensah, nicknamed ‘The Rock of Gibraltar’ took over from the then substantive captain Stephen Appiah in 2010, due to injuries.

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, who debuted for the Black Stars in 2007, has described the former Sunderland and Olympic Lyon centre back as exceptional.

He revealed on Joy FM that he drew a lot of positives from his leadership style saying, “John Mensah was a different leader. He didn’t speak much. He was always calm in his corner but he spoke on the pitch.”

The former Swansea attacker added, “His performance on the pitch will make you understand what he is telling you. He had respect from everyone but mainly because he used to perform on the pitch when he wore the Black Stars jersey.

“I don’t remember one game where somebody can say that John Mensah did not play well. Since I was in the Black Stars, I don’t recall,” Ayew added.

To Dede, Mensah, who joined the senior national side in 2001, excelled in all the close to hundred games he played in the national colours.

The former Rennes strong defender, who was succeeded by Asamoah Gyan, has not been active since 2017.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum