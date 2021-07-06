Ga-Asere Kpakpatse We Honors Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

The people of Ga Asere Kpakpatse We of Gbawe have presented a citation in honor of Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, a celebrated and seasoned politician.

The citation was presented at a special ceremony held in Accra.

It was in recognition of her outstanding leadership role and hard work for the people in the Gbawe catchment area.

Part of the citation read “…over the period of 18 years and more you were given the opportunity to serve Ghanaians in numerous positions. You executed your works professionally with discipline and integrity. In so doing you have brought dignity and respect to the family.”

“In the performance of your duties, you continued to support the people of the Ga State and worked hard to promote unity and growth of the Ga State,” if read.

“In light of this, we the people of Ga-Asere Kpakpatse : Nii Boi Kakadann II, Ga state Akwashongtse and Solomon Afutu Quartey,” according to the citation.

“Kpakpatse We Secretary, of which you are a family member, wish to appreciate your deeds and continuous sacrifice and efforts in bringing respect, honor and uplifting the name of the family. “

And responding to the recognition, she noted that the honor will encourage her to go the extra mile to support the people of Gbawe in diverse ways.