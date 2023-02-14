Catholic Priest “Dumps” Father To Marry

Former Catholic Priest and his wife

A Catholic Parish Priest of the St. Barbara Parish at Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, Reverend Canon Amankwah has defied his Religious orders which barred him from getting married to a teacher, who is an Anglican, Ruth Amankwah.

Reverend Canon Amankwah as gathered was mentored by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Charles Palmer-Buckle before his formative period as a catholic priest for the past 17 years.

He is the current Diocesan Evangelism Director and also the Director for the choir at St.Mary Anglican church at Atechem, Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

Before becoming an Anglican clergyman, he was an Assistant Parish Priest at the Holy Trinity Parish at Agormanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

He was later appointed Parish Priest of the St Barbara Parish at Akosombo.

This was revealed on Gifty Anti’s show “The Stand Point” when the former Priest and his wife appeared to share their love story.

Rev. Canon Amankwah speaking on the show said he got married to Ruth Amankwah, a teacher who came into the union with three kids.

According to him, it was very difficult proposing to Ruth, so he had to let his father do it on his behalf.

“Proposal was difficult,” he said. “I couldn’t propose to my wife, it was my father who proposed to Ruth for me.”

He said he had wanted to marry someone who knew his story as a catholic priest. Rev Canon Amankwah has been married for the past nine years.

Sexuality

Speaking about their first encounter on sexual intercourse, he said there was no sexual intimacy between him and Ruth before their union.

According to him, “My first night as a married man was not easy,” the religious leader recalled. “I just couldn’t imagine going naked before my wife. I had to pray to muster the courage to have canal knowledge of my wife. And since then, anytime we’re going to have an affair, I pray before the act.”

Ministry

He said he left the Catholic church because he decided to establish a prayer ministry which resulted in some activities that went contrary to the rules of the Catholic Church.

He subsequently sought permission to take a leave and went to Kristo Buase Monastery in the Bono Region for 50 days to reflect on his life.

Upon his return, Rev Canon Amankwah was counseled by Archbishop Palmer-Buckle before deciding to leave the Catholic church.

Education

He holds a Master’s Degree in Religious Education and Pastoral Ministry from the Catholic University College of Ghana, Sunyani, a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, and a Diploma in Theology from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Rev Canon Amankwah has so far written quite several books including “God has not finished with you yet”. His 15th book will be launched later this February.

He will be celebrating 26 years in the ministry later this year.

-BY Daniel Bampoe