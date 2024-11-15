CBG Assures Customers

Daniel Wilson Addo, CBG boss

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has acknowledged the Bank of Ghana’s notice regarding the temporary suspension of its Foreign Exchange Trading Licence.

In a statement released by the Corporate Communications Department, CBG expressed confidence that the issues raised in the notice can be swiftly resolved, stating, “We believe the concerns raised in the notice can be swiftly resolved and are committed to working closely with the Bank of Ghana to ensure compliance.”

The bank reassured its customers that the suspension does not affect its regular banking operations.

“Except for foreign exchange products and services, all our branches and digital platforms will continue providing customers with our full range of services.

“We fully expect to restore foreign exchange products after our engagement with the Bank of Ghana or on expiry of the suspension period.,” the bank said.

CBG also apologized to its customers and stakeholders for the suspension of its Foreign Exchange Trading Licence by the BoG.

It acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the suspension and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of operational compliance.

“We apologize unreservedly for any inconvenience this situation may have caused and reaffirm our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of operational compliance across all aspects of our business,” the statement read.

A Business Desk Report