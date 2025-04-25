Reverse Torkornoo’s Suspension – Assafuah To SC

Vincent Ekow Assafuah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has filed an application at the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to reverse President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The application, filed yesterday, wants the apex court to issue an order blocking the operation of the warrant for suspension of the Chief Justice.

President John Mahama, on April 22, 2025, suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo following the setting up of a five-member committee to probe the three petitions calling for her removal from office.

The suspension followed the finding of prima facie by the Council of State following the forwarding of the three petitions by the President.

Details have now emerged that two more petitions calling for the Chief Justice’s removal from office have been forwarded to her by the President, bringing the number to five petitions against her.

Justice Torkornoo has denied the allegations in the three petitions against her, which has led to the President suspending her.

She described them as unfounded and points out, for instance that, in spite of the allegations made against her, no evidence has been provided to substantiate them.

Reversal Application

Mr. Assafuah has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the removal processes, and followed it up with an application for injunction seeking to restrain the President and the Council of State from concluding the processes of the first three petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

While that is pending, the President went ahead to suspend the Chief Justice, compelling the MP to file another application asking the apex court to reverse the President’s decision pending the determination of his case before it.

The application is seeking “An order restraining any step or action from being purportedly taken as part of the processes for the removal of the Chief Justice under Article 146 or in any manner until the hearing and final determination of the instant action.”

It is also seeking “An order suspending the operation of the warrant for suspension of the Chief Justice purportedly issued by the President under Article 146 or in any manner until the hearing and final determination of the instant action.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak