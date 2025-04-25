One Killed, 3 Injured As Soldiers Open Fire On Mourners

A tragic incident unfolded in Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, April 24, 2025, when armed soldiers allegedly opened fire on a group of mourners, killing one and injuring three others during a funeral procession.

The deceased, identified as Akwasi Lala, also known as ‘Kushivi’, 37, was reportedly confronted by the soldiers for wearing a military uniform while on the way to a cemetery with other mourners to bury a friend.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers, traveling in a military vehicle with registration number 73 GA 39 and heading towards Bibiani, stopped the procession around Nyinahin-Nkwanta at approximately 11:00 a.m.

According to police reports, about six soldiers alighted from the vehicle and ordered Lala to remove the military attire. While he was in the process of undressing, one of the soldiers allegedly shot him in the head, killing him instantly.

The soldiers then fired indiscriminately into the crowd of mourners, injuring three others, namely Kofi Agyapong, 44; Alfred Kwarteng, 24; and Kofi Owusu, also known as ‘Juve’, 36.

The injured were rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Nyinahin Community Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The military vehicle reportedly ignored nearby police checkpoints and fled the scene. Nyinahin police officers who visited the site retrieved 18 empty bullet shells, now serving as evidence in ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, tension is said to be high in Nyinahin as residents of the area demand accountability and justice for the shooting. Authorities have yet to officially comment on the identity of the soldiers involved or the reason for the excessive use of force.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for a thorough investigation into the conduct of the military personnel.

By David Afum & I.F. Joe Awuah, Nyinahin