NACOC Seizes 73 Cocaine Slabs Bound For Netherlands

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted 73 slabs of suspected cocaine at Swiss Port in Tema, Greater Accra Region, during a routine inspection on Wednesday, April 23, 2024.

The illicit cargo, weighing approximately 89.74 kilograms, was concealed within a consignment set for export to the Netherlands. Authorities said the seizure forms part of heightened efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking through the country’s ports.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attempted shipment and are currently in NACOC custody. Investigations are underway to trace the source, ownership, and intended recipients of the narcotics.

This latest bust follows a major interception on March 4, 2025, when the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), working with NACOC, uncovered a massive 3.3-tonne consignment of cocaine hidden in a tipper truck traveling from Takoradi to Accra.

The operation at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast led to the discovery of 143 sacks containing 2,974 kilograms of cocaine buried under sand. Two suspects, Isaac Quaicoe and Kenneth Cobbinah, were arrested during the operation.

Further intelligence-led investigations on March 8, 2025 led to a raid on a residence where an additional 13 sacks and one bag containing 345.07 kilograms of suspected cocaine were seized.

Laboratory tests confirmed the total quantity—3,319.68 kilograms—as high-purity cocaine, ranging between 50% and 70% purity. The consignment, estimated to be worth over $350 million, is believed to have entered the country through fishing vessels.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke