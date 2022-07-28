Chartered Institute Of Bankers Gets New Governing Council

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (middle) with members of the Governing Council

MINISTER OF Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has sworn into office the new Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIBG) with a call on it to build a globally competitive and robust banking sector.

He said stakeholders within the sector should be focused on implementing best global practices and prudent strategies. “You need to put in place prudent strategies and measures to make you competitive not just in Africa but the other parts of the world by adopting global best practices,” he said.

“You are being ushered into an office to help shape the future of banking in the country. The capacity of the banker would determine where we should go. The development of that capacity is in your hands. The development of the human capital is very crucial in the development of this country. You cannot improve the quality of service if those at the helm of affairs do not have the right capacity,” he said.

Benjamin Kwabla Amenumey, Head of the Council, in his acceptance speech, lauded President Akufo-Addo for the trust reposed in them to serve the institute.

He stated that the CIBG has been strategically positioned to provide the much-needed support to the financial service sector, especially the banking industry to contend with the multiple challenges occasioned by regulation, competition, disruptive models and technologies as well as the skill sets and competencies required by practitioners to deliver the required results by banks.

Mr Amenumey assured the government that the new council was determined to continue to develop ethical and professional bankers to support the growth of the banking sector.

Director in charge of General Administration at the Education Ministry, Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah, said as the professional body for the sector, there is a need to ensure that they help develop the competencies and qualifications of its members, so as to offer efficient and competitive service to the customers constantly changing needs.

The new council is headed by Benjamin Kwabla Amenumey, FCIB, President; Samuel Manu Asiama, FCIB, Vice-President; Charles Ofori-Acquah, FCIB, Chief Executive Officer. The other members are Thelma Eileen Randolph-Akushie, ACIB; Dr. Eric Nkansah, ACIB; John Awuah; Bishop Patricia Sappor, FCIB; Dr. Abena Pokuah Ackah, FCIB; Dr. Akorfa Ahiafor, FCIB; Sina Kamagate, ACIB; and Sampson Akligoh.