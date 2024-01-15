Coconut Business Booming In Takoradi

Shatta, one of the coconut sellers serving a customer

Coconut business is thriving very well in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis since the product is in high demand, probably because of the health benefits, and the nourishment that comes with the drinking of coconut water and consumption of coconut fruit.

A walk through some of the streets in the metropolis revealed that energetic youth who are engaged in the business have made coconut available on trucks at vantage points for easy purchasing and consumption.

Investigations have also revealed that many farmers are venturing into the production of coconut due to the high demand of the product. Most of the farmers are found in rural areas, where the farms are made on a large scale.

They, however, indicated that there are some measures to consider before setting up coconut business. They explained that the choice of location for the business should always be nearer to busy areas where people are always passing.

A 27-year-old man who gave his name only as ‘Shatta’, who has been in the business for close to five years, told DAILY GUIDE that he has his own coconut farm at Beahu in the Ahanta West District.

He told DAILY GUIDE that unlike some of his colleagues, he is capable of climbing the coconut tree himself to pluck the coconut needed for the market every time.

He also pointed out that prospective sellers should ensure that their choice of location was visible and easily accessible to consumers.

He mentioned such places as bus stops, markets, commercial areas, school campuses, bus stations, and near road traffics among others.

For his part, Kaku Abraham from the Nzema area of the region who also plies his business in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis indicated that the cost of starting a coconut business depends on the capital the person has at his or her disposal.

“I invested GHS2,000 in the business and by the grace of God, I am making some profits,” he revealed. He also mentioned that at the initial stages, he had to locate coconut farmers who have the product available for the market.

“Then I hired a coconut truck, bought a short cutlass, packaging bags and drinking straws. Now I have my own truck and the business is booming,” he added.

On some of the challenges they face, Kaku Abraham noted that since coconut farmers are mostly found in rural areas, the transportation fee in conveying the product to the selling points in the metropolis is costly, and that results in the increase of the price of coconut on the market.

“Now the price of one coconut is five or six Ghana cedis, and some consumers are complaining but it’s not our doing.

“We also find it difficult to get a place to dispose the refuse or the coconut husks after the day’s work, and we have pay for the vehicles or trucks that come to take them for proper disposal,” he indicated.