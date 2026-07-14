COKA Pledges Multi-Purpose NPP Office For Ashanti

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, aka COKA

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, widely known as COKA, an aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to construct an additional multi-purpose office complex for the party in the Ashanti Region if elected.

According to him, he will cut the sod for the construction of the multi-purpose facility within his first 100 days in office, in addition to ensuring that work begins on the regional party office. He also assured party members that he would complete whatever aspects of the existing office project remain unfinished to ensure the region has a fully functional party headquarters.

COKA made the pledge when he appeared on Lawson TV/FM‘s Ghana Se Sen programme hosted by Kwame Tanko on Monday, July 13.

He explained that the Ashanti Regional branch of the NPP deserves modern office facilities that would serve both administrative and other party activities, stressing that the additional multi-purpose complex would enhance the operations of the party in the region.

Responding to a question on whether the incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, had failed by not constructing a regional office during his tenure, COKA declined to criticise him.

Rather, he commended Chairman Wontumi for his contributions to the growth and electoral fortunes of the party in the Ashanti Region, insisting that he harbours no ill feelings towards him.

Drawing inspiration from the Bible, COKA cited the story of King David, who desired to build a temple for God but was unable to do so, with the task eventually being completed by his son, King Solomon.

He said, in the same vein, although Chairman Wontumi may not have built the party office, he could be the one to bring that vision to fruition if elected.

COKA further pledged to unite the rank and file of the NPP in the Ashanti Region and work tirelessly to help the party recapture political power from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general election.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi