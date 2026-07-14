NPP’s Constituency Elections Peaceful In WR

Some party activists celebrating the Communications Officere lect for the Ahanta West Constituency, Barnabas Annan

Some activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region have praised the smooth conduct of the party’s constituency elections in the region over the weekend.

The elections were conducted in 14 out of the 17 constituencies in the region. The delegates cast their ballots without any incident.

The elections in the Takoradi and Kwesimintsim constituencies were put on hold due to court issues. The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency elections also did not take place because of some misunderstanding.

The Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, congratulated all the elected executive officers for their victory.

He said, “Your mandate is to lead, unite and rebuild the party in your respective constituencies for the party’s victory in 2028.”

In the Mpohor Constituency, an active member of the party, Kwesi Andoh was elected chairman. He polled 418 votes to beat his two contenders, Razak Dadzie and Pius Prah, who had 109 and 75 votes respectively.

Madam Josephine Yaa Tachie polled 282 votes to win the First Vice Chairman position. Two male contenders Newton Joseph Appiah and Bernard Asante had 132 and 185 votes respectively.

Prince Koomson was elected Second Vice Chairman, Gideon M. Boamah, Constituency Secretary; Robert Ansah, Assistant Secretary and Kingsford Yalley, Organiser.

Bernice Kensah was elected Constituency Women Organiser; Geoffrey Smith Oduro, Youth Organiser; Frank Nkrumah, Treasurer, and Kojo Aseidu, Constituency Communications Officer.

In the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Dr. Felix Kwame Quainoo was elected Chairman; Elvis Duah – First Vice Chairman; Francis Yarrah – Second Vice Chairman and Emmanuel Fosu -Secretary.

The rest were Archibald Boadu – Deputy Secretary; Robert Yankson – Organiser; Richard Mensah – Youth Organiser; Hannah Onsonyameye – Woman Organiser; Victoria Bimpeh – Treasurer and Alamboada Ishaq -Nasara Coordinator.

In the Ahanta West Constituency, a businessman, Albert Yankey was elected Chairman. Emmanuel Baidoo – First Vice Chairman; Ishmael Kobina Johnfia – 2nd Vice Chairman; Desmond Okine – Secretary and Saudatu Shaibu – Women Organiser.

The rest were Barnabas Annan – Communication Officer; Solomon Kojo Arthur – Organiser; Joseph Nana Kwame – Youth Organiser; Ebenezer Cudjoe – Deputy Secretary and Abu Sufyan Mensah – Nasara Coordinator.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi