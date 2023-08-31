COP Alex Mensah Denies Involvement In Plot To Remove IGP

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, one of the police officers implicated in a leaked tape allegedly plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape.

Speaking before the committee assigned to investigate the leaked tape, COP Mensah claimed that the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of his original conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

COP Mensah expressed his inability to verify several details on the tape and firmly stated that there was no plan to remove the IGP, emphasizing that the circulating tape had been strongly edited.

In an exchange with Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, COP Mensah stated, “this tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here.”

Furthermore, COP Mensah denied any recollection of discussing the removal of the IGP in his multiple meetings with Bugri Naabu.

He added, “I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove the IGP.”

These claims directly contradict Bugri Naabu’s testimony, who confirmed the veracity of the tape and admitted to recording it in his private office in Osu.

Naabu also claimed that COP Mensah wanted him to discuss the possible removal of Dampare from office, as he was believed the IGP won’t support the NPP’s winning the 2024 elections.

Another police officer implicated in the tape, Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, also refuted any connection with Bugri Naabu.

He firmly denied any knowledge of Naabu and dismissed the suggestion that they had collaborated on a pre-arranged plan to discuss the potential removal of the IGP with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

While facing questions from the committee, Supt. Gyebi strongly denounced any claims of his involvement in the alleged plot, labeling them as “palpable lies.”

He expressed surprise at being implicated by Bugri Naabu during his testimony, despite his voice not being heard on the leaked tape.

The Director of Operations clarified that there is no animosity between himself and the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He acknowledged occasional professional disagreements between them at the top level but described himself as someone who speaks his mind.

COP Mensah’s appearance before the committee took place on Thursday, August 31.

He is currently on leave pending his retirement from the service. The special seven-member committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to investigate the authenticity of the leaked tape concerning the IGP.

By Vincent Kubi