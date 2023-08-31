16 KATH Staff Sanctioned For Extortion, Other Offences

In a bid to tackle indiscipline and prioritize patient care, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has sanctioned 16 staff for various infractions.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the infractions included extortions by some of the affected staff.

While one staff member has been dismissed, others have been cautioned and suspended without pay.

Professor Addai-Mensah stressed that discipline in the hospital is non-negotiable, and the hospital’s quality assurance unit has been strengthened to investigate similar issues and make recommendations to management.

Additionally, plans are underway to renovate the old Gee Block, which hasn’t seen any major renovations since it was built 70 years ago. The hospital receives referrals from parts of the country, and concerns have been raised about the state of these structures.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is leading a fundraiser to raise around $10 million for the renovation of the block.

The CEO believes that such an intervention will improve healthcare at the referral hospital.

By Vincent Kubi