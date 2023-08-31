NPP Refers Infractions in Super Delegates Conference To Disciplinary Committee

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has referred all the infractions and disciplinary issues that occurred during the super delegates conference held last Saturday, August 26, to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action.

This was announced by the chair of the Disciplinary Committee, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, in a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, August 30.

Although there were a few infractions during the polls, Mr. Amoako-Attah stated that the exercise was 99 percent peaceful.

He added, “Generally, everything went well. We have heard of a few infractions here and there, but the General Secretary has officially referred them to us. We are yet to meet and conduct our own investigations before coming to a decision. I don’t want to comment on it now because we haven’t begun the process.”

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen, who placed third in the delegates’ conference, issued a warning to stakeholders following an attack on one of his agents.

Mr. Kyerematen’s agent, Ali Zakaria, was injured in the eye and had to receive immediate treatment at the Baptist Medical Center (BMC).

The incident took place at the Nalerigu Senior High School and has been described as exaggerated by the party’s regional branch.

Mr. Kyerematen, while visiting his agent at the Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, at Tesano in Accra condemned the attack, calling it “an act of total indiscipline.”

He expressed his concern about the incident, stating, “We all joined the NPP because of our commitment to the values of our party, but what is happening clearly shows that this is not what we bargained for.”

He also warned that such behavior would not be tolerated in the future.

The NPP’s Presidential Primary is scheduled for November 4, with five qualified aspirants vying for the nomination. Mr. Kyerematen questioned how the party could conduct the same process with 200,000 plus people if they couldn’t select a leader in a peaceful and organized manner.

“I am very disturbed about what has happened. The party must not put a shine on what has happened,” Mr. Kyerematen indicated.

The Disciplinary Committee will now investigate the infractions and issue further actions accordingly.

By Vincent Kubi