Bryan Acheampong Urges NPP Aspirants To Withdraw, Rallies Behind Bawumia

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, is calling on all aspirants in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries to withdraw from the race and throw their support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Bryan Acheampong, the outcome of the recent Special Electoral College (SEC) polls demonstrates that the spirit of the NPP is firmly behind Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for the December 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s “Ekosiisen” show, on Tuesday, Dr. Acheampong stated that the results of the SEC render the November 4 primaries unnecessary.

He emphasized that the NPP has a clear candidate in Dr. Bawumia, and it is inevitable that he will emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

He further stressed that with Dr. Bawumia’s overwhelming support in the SEC polls, it is highly unlikely that any other candidate can secure victory in the upcoming November primaries.

He pointed out that “what happened on Saturday (26 August) with the Super Delegates’ Conference has rendered the November 4 primaries moot”.

“The NPP has a spirit and it’s inevitable that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win massively [if the November 4 presidential primaries takes place]. My wish is for all the other aspirants to withdraw and save the party all the stress.

“The outcome of the Special Electoral College election was not a must of a competition. If one candidate [Dr Bawumia] had 67 to 69%, even if you add the percentages of all the remaining nine (9) aspirants together, it will not amount to 50% of the votes cast” the NPP member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency said.

“The facts are the facts, I just do not see how the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be elected the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, I don’t see it.

“Those people [the 9 remaining aspirants] who give up now, will be remembered by the party because we need time to close ranks, we need time to avoid opening of cracks so that we can forge ahead and prosecute the 2024 campaign,” said Acheampong.

He called on the remaining nine aspirants to withdraw from the race and save the party unnecessary stress. Acheampong also stated that those who step aside now will be remembered by the party, as it is crucial to unite and focus on the 2024 campaign.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia took a significant step towards securing the NPP’s presidential candidacy by winning the recent special electoral college polls with a landslide victory.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission reveal that Bawumia received 629 votes, accounting for 68.15% of the total valid votes cast across the 17 centers.

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, secured second place with 132 votes (14.3%), followed by former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen with 95 votes (10.29%).

Former Agriculture Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot with 36 votes (3.9%). Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko both received 9-votes each (0.98%) and would have competed for the fifth position in a run-off. But Agyarko pulled out of the race giving the chance to Addai Nimoh

A total of 955 delegates participated in the SEC polls at the 17 polling centers nationwide, narrowing down the candidates to the top five. On November 4, the final primary ballot will be held to select the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

In light of Dr. Acheampong’s appeal, the NPP awaits the decisions of the remaining aspirants as they consider the party’s interests and the need for unity moving forward.

