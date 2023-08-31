No Run-Off On Saturday, Addai Nimoh Joins Nov 4 Race

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced today that there will be no run-off of the Super Delegates Conference on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as earlier scheduled.

This comes after Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, one of the party’s aspirants for the run off, decided to withdraw from the contest.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Election Committee, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, it was confirmed that Agyarko’s withdrawal has led to the cancellation of the run-off election scheduled for this weekend. The party expressed its recognition of Agyarko’s decision and thanked him for his participation in the election process.

Following Agyarko’s withdrawal, the NPP has adjusted its plans for the upcoming November 4 election. The revised list of aspirants who will contest in the election was also announced in the statement. The remaining aspirants are as follows:

1. Mahamudu Bawumia

2. Ken Ohene Agyapong

3. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

4. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

5. Francis Addai-Nimoh

These five aspirants will now compete against each other in the November 4 election to determine the party’s candidate for the upcoming general elections. The NPP is expected to hold internal party processes, including primaries and campaigns, to select its candidate.

The withdrawal of Agyarko has undoubtedly reshaped the dynamics of the NPP’s internal race.

The remaining aspirants will now have to intensify their efforts to secure the support of party members and delegates in order to emerge victorious in the November election.

With the cancellation of the run-off, the party’s focus will now shift towards ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process in the coming months. The NPP leadership has expressed confidence in the remaining aspirants and their ability to lead the party to success in the general elections.

As the November 4 election approaches, political analysts and party members will closely monitor the campaigns and strategies employed by the remaining aspirants.

The NPP’s candidate will ultimately face off against candidates from other political parties in the general elections, which are expected to be highly competitive and closely contested.

By Vincent Kubi