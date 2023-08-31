GOWA Set To Celebrate Accra Mayor

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum – CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited with Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey – Accra Mayor (Right)

The management of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) are set to bestow the highest honor of the scheme on Hon.Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Mayor of Accra in this year’s event scheduled for September 10 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The celebration is in honour of her astuteness in the discharge of her duties since assuming the high office as the first female.

Having ran through the ranks over the years by dint of hard work, organizers of the prestigious event thought it prudent to celebrate Ghana’s first female Mayor of the capital.

On Thursday, CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, organizers of the event Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum and her team called on the Accra Mayor to officially invite her to the Awards Ceremony.

She stated “This years marks the sixth anniversary, and there is no better year than this to celebrate our Mayor. Our theme for this year “Encouraging women to take up leadership roles’ informed our decision to settle on Honorable as our celebrant.

“You are indeed a great source of inspiration to many of us, we looking forward to celebrating you the GOWA way on Sunday, September 10. We can’t wait to have you as our special guest.”

The Accra Mayor expressed thanks to the organizers for the honor.

Expected to thrill patrons is female rap heavyweight, Eno Barony, with ace broadcast journalist Nathaniel Attoh as the compare.

The event is being sponsored by Verna natural Mineral water, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Care Front, Lux Light, and Gas Now.