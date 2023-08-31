I Need More Exposure To Fill 02 Arena – Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says he hopes to attain international recognition to fill the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom but before that time he needs to work on himself.

Filling the O2 Arena, in London has become a topical issue in Ghana. Ghanaian music fans have been lashing out at the country’s artistes for their inability to stage major shows to fill the O2 Arena.

This comes off the recent success story of Nigerian act Asake, who had a sold out concert at the O2 Arena.

Speaking on Hitz FM in Accra about the issue of filling 02 Arena, Kelvyn Boy expressed his determination to make it to the iconic stage, outlining his vision for achieving this feat.

“The UK’s O2 arena is a dream come true for any artiste, and my goal is to not only perform there but to fill it up,” he noted.

He added that achieving such a feat requires hard work through increased exposure, top-notch music, and relentless effort.

“I need more life and exposure…If I am really exposed and known, and if the songs are good, we are going to get more hit songs,” he said.

“I am not as big as Burna Boy, but I believe that with more life, putting in more work, creating more hit songs, and gaining exposure, we will get there,” Kelvyn who is currently promoting his new EP titled, For The Kulture indicated.