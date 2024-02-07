Cop In Trouble For Hauling Insults On President Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Police Service has taken action against Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, stationed at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, following a video that has been brought to their attention.

In the video, which has been seen by the Police Administration and reported by DGN Online, Kuwornu can be heard expressing his discontent with President Akufo-Addo’s management of the economy and allegations of misgovernance. The Chief Inspector accuses the President of nepotism and cronyism, and calls on members of the security cluster to voice their concerns about the nation’s pressing issues.

However, Kuwornu is clear that he is not advocating for a coup, stating, “I am a police officer and I want to meet you and tell you that you are a disappointment Mr. President together with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Please, when you get this video, share it because I want to get involved in building our motherland.”

In response to this misconduct, the Police Service has decided to interdict and detain Chief Inspector Kuwornu, pending a thorough investigation in line with police service regulations. The decision reflects the commitment of the Police Service to maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties and to ensure that all officers adhere to their code of conduct.

This incident serves as a reminder that while freedom of expression is protected, members of the security forces are expected to exercise caution and maintain professionalism when sharing their opinions publicly.

The Ghana Police Service’s swift response reaffirms their dedication to upholding the values of their organization and maintaining public trust.

Further updates regarding the investigation and any subsequent actions will be provided by the Police Administration as appropriate.

By Vincent Kubi