71 Suspects Grabbed At Kwahu-Bepong, Town

About 71 suspects are currently in the grips of the Police in the Eastern Region over attacks on the Bepong Chief’s Palace and police personnel at Kwahu Bepong, in the Kwahu South Municipality.

This follows an alleged rape and murder of a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa, by a 23-year-old ex-convict, Kwasi Tenkorang.

The situation brought tensions in the area when the victim’s brother, Kwasi Antwi, was killed while trying to rescue his sister during the attack.

The suspects together with some others currently on the run, attacked the Bepong Chief’s Palace last Sunday, injured seven people, including five police personnel, and allegedly vandalized one vehicle and six motorbikes belonging to the police, as well as three private vehicles.

There was also an attack at the palace when the suspects were invited to take over a murder suspect, Kwasi Nyarko, who had been arrested by some community members, and taken to the Bepong Chief’s Palace awaiting the arrival of the police.

A statement signed by Assistant Com­missioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said some members of the community, including those in police custody, who had heard about the arrest of Kwasi Nyarko, allegedly besieged the palace in an attempt to lynch him (Nyarko).

It added that when the police prevented the group from lynching the suspect, they attacked the police with stones and other implements, hence rushing a police reinforcement team to put the situation under control.

Minister Visit

The Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, also the chairman of the Regional Security Council, on Tuesday, stormed the community in the company of Eastern North Police Command leadership and Kwahu East Municipal Security Council to assess the situation and ensure law and order.

The Regional Minister, who visited the chief’s palace dismissed calls for the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the troubled community of Kwahu Bepong and urged the police personnel deployed from Accra to reinforce security in the community.

The Minister also visited victims at the Atibie Government Hospital and bereaved families affected by the recent violence.

Chief

The Chief of Kwahu Bepong Nana Nyarko Bawuah thanked the Police for preventing a lynching attempt by dressing a suspect in a police uniform.

The chief noted that some women in the community were involved in supplying stones to men who attacked the police and the palace.

Community

Meanwhile, the community members demanded justice leading to the arrest of Kwasi Tenkorang, but it also resulted in clashes between the police and a mob, leading to injuries and property damage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe