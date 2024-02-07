TV Morning Show Host Dies In His Room

A Television Political Morning Show Presenter working with New Day TV, in Takoradi, Michael Osei, also known as Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, has been confirmed dead.

His lifeless body was discovered in his room at Takoradi after he failed to appear to commence work early on Monday, February 4, 2024, as per his regular schedule, where concerns arose when numerous attempts to reach him via phone went unanswered.

Due to that, his colleagues rushed to his house to check up on him, and with the assistance of other tenants, his room was broken into, only to find him unresponsive on his bed after it was observed that his residence’s gates were secured, yet his phone continued to ring.

He was spotted lying down unconscious without responding and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The late Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, who began his media career at Thank U FM in Suhum, was a fourth-year Public Relations student at Islamic University.

He has worked with several local media outlets in Koforidua, including Starr TV.

Kwaku Nkansah Obrempon, a close friend of Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, expressing his profound sorrow, lamented, “With a heavy heart, I announce to you the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Michael Osei (Nanasei). His lifeless body was found in his room on Monday, 05-02-2024, at his residence in Takoradi. I urge all affected persons to remember the family in prayers as we mourn him.”

Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, 35 years old left behind a wife and two children, residing in Akyem Tafo, Eastern Region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe