Coronavirus Update: 10,000 More Samples To Be Tested

The government has announced it will be testing about 10,000 new samples collected from contacts traced during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

President Akufo-Addo in his sixth address to the public on April 9, said, “we expect to be able to test some 10,000 additional samples in the coming week to give us a clearer picture to enable us take a decision on the way forward.”

The first round of contact tracing saw some 14,612 samples taken out of which 77 samples tested positive in Accra and Kumasi representing 0.53 per cent.

President Akufo-Addo says while the results are encouraging in suggesting a limited number of positive and community spread, more needed to be done to flatten the curve.

He thus urged the public to adhere to the social distancing measure and practice enhanced personal hygiene to protect themselves and their families.

The case count for Covid-19 in Ghana stands at 387 with six deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri