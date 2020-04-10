2 Coronavirus Patients In Critical Condition

Two persons diagnosed with coronavirus in Ghana are reported to be in critical condition.

President Akufo-Addo revealed this on Thursday night, April 9, during his sixth address to the nation on coronavirus.

According to him, six persons have died from the virus.

He stated that there have been some four recoveries.

According to him, the remaining 370 are mild cases, who are in isolation and are either being managed at home or at treatment centres.

Total confirmed cases, he stated, now stands at 378.

By Melvin Tarlue