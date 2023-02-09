Court Chases Pensioner For Defiling 4 Minors

An Accra Circuit Court has declared a 66-year-old pensioner wanted for allegedly defiling four children in Tema West Municipality.

The suspect, Emmanuel John Kwesi Mensah Dadson, is said to have defiled the victims aged five, 10, 11, and 12 in turns on separate occasions, and failed to appear in court.

The court unhappy with his attitude has issued a bench warrant to cause his arrest, after the Prosecutor Sup. Agnes Boafo prayed to the Court for a bench warrant to arrest him.

The Court presided over by Christina Cann obliged the prosecution’s request.

The matter has been adjourned to February 13. Dadson is facing four counts of defilement.

The Prosecutor presenting the matter to the court in two phases said one

of the complainants, a trader, is the mother of two children, aged 12 and 10.

The second complainant is a mason and father of the others, aged 11 years and five years.

According to the facts, the accused person is a retiree residing at church premises in Lashibi, and the complainants, victims, and the accused have known each other for the past four years.

Based on the said friendship, the victims visited the accused person to assist them with their homework and watch television in his wooden structure close to the church.

The accused person is said to have lured the victims into his room one after the other on separate occasions and had sexual intercourse with them.

On November 11, 2022, the complainants reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.

