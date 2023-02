Dr. Mustapha Hamid –CEO of NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned some 47 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that are indebted to the Primary Distribution Margin (PDM) fund.

The Authority has given them by February 23, 2023, to settle their debts or they face legal action and added that their names including its Directors and Shareholders shall be published if they fail to oblige to the directives.

Below is the list of the 47 OMCs:

By Vincent Kubi