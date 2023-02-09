Fred Nuamah & John Dumelo ‘Fight’ Over NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon Ticket

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo

The one-time friendship that existed between two showbiz personalities Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo is about to be tested by their thirst for political power.

A poster of Fred Nuamah in circulation indicates that he wants to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The post has popped up months before the NDC will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Fred hasn’t publicly announced his intentions to contest the seat for the NDC.

However, the poster suggests that he may contest.

Fred’s best friend John Dumelo in the 2020 elections contested for the same constituency on the ticket of the NDC but lost to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

He has since not announced if he will not return to contest the seat again as there are strong indications that Dumelo may kick goodbye to Ayawaso West Wuogon and go to SALL in the Oti region where he has sprawling farm.

Fred’s poster out there has however left many to wonder if they are both preparing for a showdown at the NDC primaries in May.

Fred Nuamah is a well-known showbiz personality. He was a one-time on-air personality from his early days before going into artiste management and acting.

He is currently the CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards.

Fred is not a publicly known political player but indications are that he has been bidding for the NDC behind the scenes for many years.