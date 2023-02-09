Ghana Union Düsseldorf Moves To Bridge ICT Gap

Ghana Union Düsseldorf is partnering with other organisations to bridge the gap between Ghanaians youth and Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the country.

This move forms part of efforts to address the problem of Ghanaian youth who are falling behind technological advancement due to the lack of access to computers and ICT centers in their respective communities.

Paul Hosou, Chairman of Ghana Union Düsseldorf, who is spearheading the groundbreaking initiative at the project launch on February 4 at Diabenekrom in the Western Region called for volunteers and well-wishers to partner with them to build the ICT capacities of the youth.

Mr. Hosou was optimistic that their efforts will make a difference in the lives of much Ghanaian youth as he wants more partners to join the cause and take this a step further.

Recently, Ghana Union

Düsseldorf commissioned an ICT centre for St. Luke’s Anglican Basic School at Ajumako Bisease.

The ICT centre was sponsored by Engagement Global gGmbH – NRW, Germany, Labdoo.org , Muelhelm and der Ruhr – Germany.

It was initiated by Ghana Union Duesseldorf in support of Ghana Council NRW and Union of Ghana Association in Germany (UGAG) championed by Paul Hossou, Chairman of the Union and Samuel Buadi former headmaster of St. Luke Anglican School .

By Vincent Kubi