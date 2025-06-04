Court Gives AG Last Chance In Afoko Trial

A HIGH COURT in Accra has given the Attorney General (AG) up to July 15, 2025, to decide on the way forward in the trial of Gregory Afoko, who has been accused of the heinous murder of Adams Mahama, the then Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The court, presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, indicated that the Attorney General, who is reviewing the case, has up to July 15 to expedite his decision else she will dissolve the jury hearing the case.

The court had adjourned the case for about seven weeks after a state attorney told the court that the Attorney General was reviewing the case.

However, Nana Akosua Kusi, a State Attorney, appearing before the court last Friday, indicated that the Attorney General was not done reviewing the case.

The judge, who not impressed with the development, said the AG has up to the next court date to expedite the review or risk the jury being dissolved.

Gregory Afoko was released from prison on March 28, 2025, nearly ten years after he was first remanded.

This was after his two sureties were able to meet all the conditions of the GH¢500,000 bail granted him by a High Court in Accra on February 21, 2025.

Afoko was arrested for allegedly pouring acid on Adams Mahama, leading to his death.

His lawyers have tried since 2015 to secure bail for him but various courts had turned down the request.

However, on February 21, 2025, a High Court presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons granted him bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties who must be justified.

Third Trial

He is currently on a third round of trial after the first trial was truncated in 2019 by the Office of the Attorney General following the arrest of Afoko’s alleged accomplice, Asabke Alangdi, who fled the country after the incident in May 2015.

The second trial ended on April 27, 2023, with a seven-member jury presenting a verdict that shocked many.

The jury by a 4:3 decision found Gregory Afoko not guilty of conspiring to murder the late Adams Mahama, but unanimously found his co-accused, Asabke Alangdi guilty of the same offence.

The jury, however, by 4:3 decision found the two accused persons not guilty of the substantive charge of murder, thereby resulting in a hung jury and a retrial by a different jury.

While Afoko is facing a retrial as a result of a hung jury, Asabke Alangdi was sentenced to death by hanging after he was convicted by the court based on the jury’s guilty verdict on the charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Part of the prosecution’s facts state that the deceased returned home around 11:10 p.m. in his pick-up vehicle when the suspects poured the substance suspected to be acid on his head, face and other parts of his body and fled on a motorbike.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak