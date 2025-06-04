Fuel Station Manager Killed In Robbery Attack

Shock and sorrow have gripped the town of Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region following a deadly armed robbery attack at the Radiant Fuel Station that claimed the life of the station’s manager on May 26, 2025.

The deceased, identified as Kwabena “Kwabee” Owusu, 39, had been managing the fuel station for just over nine months. According to information gathered by this reporter, the assailants struck at dawn, taking advantage of the quiet hours to execute their robbery with little resistance.

Eyewitnesses and residents who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that multiple gunshots were heard during the attack, which left locals in shock and fear. Sources close to the investigation suggest that the robbers made away with an undisclosed amount of cash, possibly the weekend sales.

Kwabee was said to be well-known and respected within the Mpasatia community. Described as calm, hardworking, and deeply committed to his job, his death has left friends, colleagues, and customers in mourning. “He was more than just a fuel station manager,” a resident told DAILY GUIDE. “He was like a brother to many of us. This is a great loss.”

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident. Security personnel from the Nkawie Police Command have since visited the scene, and efforts are underway to track down the perpetrators.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in bringing the assailants to justice.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of fuel stations and other vulnerable businesses, especially during late-night and early-morning hours. Many are calling for enhanced police patrols and improved security infrastructure in such areas to deter criminal activity.

FROM David Afum, Mpasatia