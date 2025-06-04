TGS Empowers Ngalekyi Fishing Community

A resident undergoing health screening

TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, partnered through its local subsidiary, TGS Ghana, and Nzema Manle Rural Bank has organised a two-day health screening and financial literacy clinic for the fishing community of Ngalekyi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The initiative, aimed at improving community health and promoting sound financial management, was held under the theme: “Eboapa Okyi Nam Pa” (“Healthy Nets, Wealthy Shores”). Timed to coincide with activities leading up to World Malaria Day, the outreach offered free health screenings and practical financial education to more than 500 residents. The event was supported by the Chief of Ngalekyi, Nana Morkeh Kpanyinli IV, and other local leaders, who provided the Ngalekyi palace as the venue.

Residents, including 100 children, were screened for hypertension, blood sugar levels, malaria and other common conditions such as eye and ear infections. Those diagnosed with health issues received free medication, advice, or were referred to the district hospital as needed.

As part of the financial literacy effort, several adults opened savings accounts with Nzema Manle Rural Bank. With a focus on financial inclusion, the bank waived initial deposit requirements to help residents start saving and build responsible financial habits.

TGS Country Director for Ghana, Eugenia Aidoo-Laryea, said the outreach reflects the company’s broader commitment to community engagement. “This program is part of TGS’s ongoing CSR efforts in Ghana’s Western Region, where we’ve been active for the past four years,” she said. “A baseline survey conducted by our partners, Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), revealed limited access to healthcare and low engagement with formal banking in Ngalekyi and surrounding areas. That insight informed our decision to bring essential health and financial services directly to residents.”

To support continued care after the event, TGS donated remaining medications and new medical equipment, including blood pressure monitors, weighing scales, and test kits for malaria and blood sugar, to the Ngalekyi-Baku CHPS Compound.

Ellembelle District Chief Executive, Joseph Agyekum, said: “As a native of Ngalekyi and a proud son of the Ellembelle District, I welcome this outreach. I commend TGS Ghana and its partners and pledge my support for programs that bring essential services closer to our people.”

District Director of Health Services, Dr. Augustine Kwesi Amoako, added: “This initiative supports three key pillars of the World Health Organisation framework: access to free medication, health financing, and the provision of free services to strengthen communities. I especially value the focus on screening for symptomless diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which are often overlooked.”

A Daily Guide Report