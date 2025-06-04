MTN Heroes Of Change: Adangabey Empowers Young Minds

Yaw with some of his wards

“Being a cerebral palsy patient who has overcome all barriers to attain high level of formal education, it hurts to see abled children denied the opportunity to have a good start to their education. This moved me to establish a preparatory school in my hometown, Kadema.” – Yaw Rockson Adangabey founder of Adangabey Royal Int. School.

He found out that at Gbedema which has only one government school serving the whole district, the government school only admits children 5 years and above, leaving him with the option of establishing the Adangbey Royal International School that seeks to serve school going children as young as 2 years old.

“I established the Adangbey Royal International School, the first ever private school in the Builsa South community to encourage parents to take their children to school at an early age. Building a good early foundation for our children is my goal” he said.

The school operates in a rented two-bedroom house, with classes starting from nursery, kindergarten, primary 1-4. Parents pay fees GH¢120 and below. Children are not sent away for nonpayment, there is a flexible payment structure unique to each parent.

The facility has been able to provide education for about 160 children so far and hope to extend same to other children of families in far away communities, to give them hope for the future.

“I feel very happy and fulfilled knowing that I have made it possible for the children to attend school, which is an opportunity for them to grow into responsible citizens who would someday give back to their communities” he said.

Sofia Ayaric, a retired lecturer from Tamale Technical University, who nominated Yaw Rockson for the MTN Heroes of Change contest said being a differently abled individual from a poor background, Rockson has defied the odds to make a meaningful impact in his community. Despite his own challenges, this individual has dedicated his time, knowledge, and limited resources to provide education for the less privileged.

Sofia is inspired by the nominee’s selfless dedication, confidence, and passion for education. She believes that recognising him with an award would not only be a well-deserved commendation but also a boost to help him continue serving humanity.

“The nominee’s commitment to making a positive impact in his community is seen as an inspiration to people from all walks of life, regardless of their abilities or socio-economic status. His story serves as a reminder that everyone can make a difference, no matter their circumstances,” she said.

Beneficiaries of the school, including Lamisi Ajutie and Eric Azungbiik, have shared heartfelt testimonials about the impact of Rockson Yaw Adangabey’s work. Their children have benefited from his dedication and passion, demonstrating significant improvements in their behavior, academic performance, and overall development.

The school has filled a critical gap in the community, providing access to quality education that was previously unavailable. Many parents, including peasant farmers, can now send their children to school without having to travel long distances or incur significant expenses.

Rockson Yaw Adangabey’s mentoring and guidance have also inspired his students to set career goals and pursue their dreams. One beneficiary, Ransford Ajutie, now aspires to become a police officer, thanks to the nominee’s influence.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke