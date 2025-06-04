Otumfuo Bids Farewell To Mamponghene June 9

The late Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu

HIS ROYAL Majesty, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to bid farewell to Daasebre Osei Bonsu, 86, the late Asante Mamponghene, on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The late traditional leader would be laid in state for three days, starting from Saturday, June 7 to 9, 2025 for mourners from all walks of life to pay their last respects to him.

Monday, June 9, 2025 which is the last day of the laying in state, is when his overlord, Otumfuo, would personally bid farewell to Daasebre Osei Bonsu before he will be buried in the night at the royal mausoleum.

In a press statement, issued by the Asanteman Council and signed by Kwame Adusei Agyeman, President Mahama will also pay his last respects to the late chief.

“Monday, June 9 has been designated for Otumfuo Asantehene and Nananom of the Asanteman Council as well as the president of the Republic and his officials to bid Asanteman Nwisiahene, Daasebre Odei Bonsu II, farewell”.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu, the occupant of the Silver Stool, until his demise, was the second in command of the Asante Kingdom after Otumfuo, who is the occupant of the Golden Stool.

The press statement indicated that the late Asante Mamponghene would be laid in state at the Amaniampong Silver Stool Palace in Mampong.

It said starting from June 7 to June 8, the National House of Chiefs, chiefs from other regions, other dignitaries and the public will pay their respects to the 34th occupant of the Amaniampong Silver Stool, before Otumfuo takes his turn on the last day.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was enstooled as Asante Mamponghene in 1996 and he reigned for 29 years, during which period he contributed to advance the course of Asanteman.

The late Paramount Chief was also an integral member of the National House of Chiefs, where he contributed significantly to uplift the image of chieftaincy institution in the country for many years.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi