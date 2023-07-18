‘COVID Funds Properly Utilised’

COVID funds project near completion

MULTIMILLION-dollar COVID Fund health projects being executed by the government (infectious diseases centres) in all sixteen regional capitals will soon be opened to the public for treatment of infectious diseases.

The Ahafo Region health project, located at the Goaso District Government Hospital premises, is over 70 per cent complete, according to Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency.

The minister revealed this when he cut tape to inaugurate a newly constructed VIP ward facility at the Goaso Government Hospital over the weekend.

The ten-bed capacity ward equipped with two beds each, flat screen TV, fridge, toilet and bathroom among other gadgets has come to decongest the existing female and male wards of the hospital.

It is meant for individuals who want to have privacy while receiving medical attention, according to authorities of the hospital.

Addressing health workers of the hospital, chiefs and residents of Goaso, the Member of Parliament asked them to disregard allegations being peddled by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that donation from the COVID fund realised during the disease outbreak has been misused by President Akufo-Addo and his appointees.

“It is not true, the President has not misused any COVID funds. Proceeds from the fund are being used to construct infectious disease centres in all sixteen regional capitals and are at different stages of construction. They are meant to treat infectious diseases like AIDS, Ebola and COVID,” he told the gathering.

Evans Opoku Bobie explained that the Goaso District Hospital, being a district hospital, now serves as a regional hospital for the people of Ahafo Region.

“Until our regional hospital project at Mim is completed, the Goaso District Hospital will continue to act as such. He has also constructed a lot of CHPS compound and clinics which are serving villages and peri urban communities, so this hospital has become a referral centre.

“We need therefore to equip it with modern equipment and facilities and decongest female, male and accident wards,” Mr. Opoku Bobie stated, and pleaded with the hospital staff to take good care of the facility.

“It costs GH¢400,000 and it’s part of the MPs share of the National Health Insurance Fund for MPs. I will not distribute it as ‘chop’ money but will use it to fund critical projects like this to cater for health needs of people,” he added.

Ahafo Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Kwabena Boateng urged government communicators to do a lot of education on government projects that are ongoing but the people are not aware. “Communicate government projects for everybody to know what is going on,” he stressed.

He urged nurses in particular to have interests in their patients by being nice, loving and caring to quicken the process of healing.

Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Yaw Osei Boahene, on his part, said the Municipal Assembly was working hard to pay for accommodation of newly posted doctors, and urged doctors to accept posting to the municipality.

The programme was chaired by the Goaso Manhene, Nana Bosompra.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Goaso