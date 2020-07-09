Covid19 Cases Hit 23,463

Dr Patrick Aboagye

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana have increased to 23,463.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye told the media at the Covid19 press briefing at the information ministry on Thursday in Accra.

He said about 9,403 were through routine surveillance and 14,060 through enhanced contact tracing.

He added that total number of tests conducted so far was 322,910, with majority of samples taken through enhanced contact tracing.

According to him, the figures were recorded between July 5, 6, 2020.

He said a total of 641 new cases were recorded from 52 districts in eight regions.

Out of the new cases, Greater Accra has 388.

Deaths remain 129, according to him.

Active cases are 4,712, recoveries standing at 18,622.

By Melvin Tarlue