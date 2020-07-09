Rev. J Michael Antonio Out With Debut Album

Rev. J Michael Antonio

Gospel musician Rev. J Michael Antonio is out with an album titled ‘My God Is Good’.

The album features renowned men and women of God, including Rev. Joe Beecham, Eugene Zuta, Calvis Hammond, Ivy Yirenkyi, among others.

The album leaves you wanting to dwell forever in the presence of God.

Rev. Antonio featured Calvis Hammond and Ivy Yirenkyi on the song ‘My God Is Good’; Rev. Joe Beecham on ‘Sufre’; Eugene Zuta on ‘Di Hene’, and Phindy Mfeka (from South Africa) on ‘Mdale Wezinsuku’.

All the songs were written by Rev. Antonio and recorded by 3FS Studios in Accra, Great Vision in Cape Coast, 357 Productions in Accra and Drum PiPo in South Africa.

The ‘My God Is Good’ album is readily available on all online stores for purchasing, downloading and streaming.