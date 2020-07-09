Actress Blasts Actors’ Guild Of Nigeria For Visiting Regina Daniels

Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju has criticized the membership of Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for paying a visit to Regina Daniels.

AGN paid a visit to the new mum and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, according to a report by Daily Post Nigeria.

Led by AGN President Emeka Rollas, the group presented a gift to the new mum and declared Regina’s baby “Nollywood baby of the year.”

However, Lala opposed the visit, criticizing the guild for its priorities at a time like this.

She described the visit as shameful, urging the guild to show leadership on pressing issues like “navigating the industry with Covid-19 pandemic and creating structures to stop sexual harassment.”

Her post via her Instagram page read, “This visit is actually shameful. In these Covid-19 times when the Actors’ Guild should show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with Covid-19 and creating structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry.

“This is their priority. Even if you visit your member, must you film and post? The video we need to see is about future and safety of practitioners. Yet, they abuse us and insist that we join.”