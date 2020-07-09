Miss Ghana Contestants Showcase Style On 2020 Runway

Some of the contestants on the runway

Miss Ghana 2020 contestants hit the runway to exhibit their cat-walking artistry to judges of the competition whilst adhering to government’s protocols on Covid-19.

The show, which was strictly by invitation for a selected few, was held at the Underbridge Event Centre in East Legon, and was streamed live on the Kri8 TV/Missghanaofficial YouTube page.

This initiative is a collaboration between organisers of Miss Ghana, Exclusive Events Ghana, Kri8 Concept and Underbridge Event Centre.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exclusive Events, Inna Patty, all the necessary measures were put in place to ensure the event was a success.

“Fashion is one of the essential prejudging criteria to select a Miss Ghana. Contestants were judged for confidence, exquisite catwalk, ability to market the various textiles and designers, among others,” she said.

Inna Patty further disclosed that the aim of the fashion show was to select the winner of top model competition for Miss Ghana 2020, promote local textiles and showcase the country’s rich culture.

Contestants showcased beads, evening and casual wear, ‘boubou’, among others, from highly talented designer such as Nicholine GH, Katie O, Namaxx Clothing , R- Luri, Aya khloding, Mannye Clothing, Bellray Fashion Bri Wireduah, Kholibea and Jramdo. The fashion show was spiced with intermittent musical performances.

The top model winner will be announced at a later date. Judges for this year’s fashion show were TV/radio personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Sandra Nimpong, Stephen Forson, CEO of Kri8 Group of Companies and Miss Ghana 2004, CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Limited and Chairperson of Miss Ghana Foundation, Inna M. Patty.

This year’s pageant is supported by Tang Palace Hotel, Bel Beverages, Bel Aqua, ATL Fabrics, Snax Restaurant, Kri8 Concept, Underbridge Event Centre, Note Cosmetics Ghana, Capitol Restaurant & Café, Pippa’s Health Centre, Hinelone Chinese Restaurant, Gold Coast Restaurant, Amazing U, Quality Care Medical Clinic, Woveit, Poised Etiquette Consultancy, Cooker’s Delight Eatery & Pub and Events by Thea.