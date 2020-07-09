Vodafone, Opera Give 50MB Of Free Browsing

Pushpinder Gujral

VODAFONE GHANA has partnered with Opera, one of the world’s leading browser developers, to give its customers free browsing of up to 50MB every day for those who use Opera Mini, Opera News and Opera News Lite on their smartphones.

The partnership seeks to enhance the online experience for the millions of Vodafone customers by giving them access to their favorite websites, latest local and global news as well as connect them with family and friends via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on the Opera Mini browser.

Commenting on the initiative, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Unit (CBU) Director at Vodafone Ghana said, “This initiative affirms our commitment to finding innovative ways to offer our customers matchless value. We want customers to enjoy the experience of free browsing with Opera, products.Additionally, this initiative will give Vodafone users access to free and unlimited information about the global pandemic and more.”

On his part, Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile Browsers at Opera, said the partnership with Vodafone Ghana would allow Ghanaians browse confidently and for free without fear of exhausting their data bundles.

“Ghana is a country with huge potential for mobile internet adoption with only 32% of the population accessing the internet in 2020. By providing Ghanaians with free browsing together with Vodafone on the Opera mobile apps, we are opening new possibilities so that millions of people can browse confidently and for free without fear of exhausting their data bundles, especially on mobile devices. Today, Opera Mini is the browser of choice for more than a hundred million people around the world who prefer it over the likes of other preloaded browsers on Android devices. Opera Mini gives a fully revamped browsing experience; it is the most downloaded news apps in Ghana and has easier and faster access to official Covid-19 news,” he said.

Vodafone users who want to enjoy free browsing on their smartphones will need to have the Opera Mini, Opera News or Opera News Lite app installed on their device. The free daily data covers browsing only, while normal data costs will apply to video streaming and file downloads.