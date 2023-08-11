‘Criticisms Pushed Me To Work Harder’

Wendy Shay

Female Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known on the local music scene as Wendy Shay, has said that she was not bothered by the criticisms targeted at her at the beginning of her career since it pushed her to work harder.

Wendy Shay, who has a number of hit songs such as ‘Uber Driver’, ‘All For You’, ‘Shay On You’, ‘Keep Moving’, ‘Bedroom Commando’, among others, revealed recently on TV3’s New Day programme that she experienced racial persecution as a black child growing up in Germany, and was therefore very astonished to experience similar treatment back in her own country.

Despite this, the singer claimed that she refrained from letting the bad vibes affect her. She admitted that a large portion of those complaints and acts of hatred were motivated by the anguish and sorrow that followed Ebony’s passing and her subsequent signing with RuffTown Records.

According to Wendy Shay, the subsequent events really worked in her favour since, like every aspiring performer, she craved attention and was fortunate enough to be receiving it at the moment, whether it was favourable or not.

“Every artist hopes for recognition, and I did, whether it was good or terrible. When I had the chance, I didn’t abuse it. You just make lemonades when life gives you lemons,” she advised.

Wendy Shay joined the music industry in 2018 on Ruff Town Records headed by Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet.

In 2018, she won Best New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards as well as New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards South Africa.

She won the Discovery of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and New Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards UK, all in 2019.