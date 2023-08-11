Adompoja Boss Encourages BECE Candidates

Ishaq Abubakar Zico Newton, CEO, Mother of All Nations, engaging pupils of the Umar Bun Hatab Islamic School

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Adompoja Mother of All Nations, a humanitarian organization, Ishaq Abubakar Zico Newton, has engaged pupils of the Umar Bun Hatab Islamic School in Madina, Accra who are currently undertaking the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with a promise of gifting any student who passed the exams with a single digit grade.

The initiative, according to him, was to boost the confidence of the pupils, majority of whom he believed, were from deprived homes who lacked the needed motivation to sit for and pass the exams.

“If we are able to motivate them to excel very well in their BECE exams, the possibility of them continuing [their education] is very high. And If people further their education, it means we would be bridging the gap between poverty and this can help eradicate hunger to a larger extent,” he said.

As part of his visit to the school, Mr. Newton also awarded a brand new laptop to Daniel Adenyor, a former pupil of the school, in fulfillment of a promise he made to the school in the build-up to last year’s BECE.

In receiving the award, Daniel Adenyor who made it to Legon Presec expressed his gratitude to the Adompoja Mother of All Nations organization for the kind gesture.

He noted that the initiative was “a life changing” one as each year, it encourages students to perform better than their preceding batch in the BECE.

On his part, Imoro Sulemana, Head teacher of the School described the initiative as “a very welcoming news for us as a school” and prayed for God’s blessings upon the donor while thanking him.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio