Killed In Road Crash At Nkenkensu

SIX PEOPLE are feared dead, whilst several others have sustained life-threatening injuries, following a road accident.

The gory crash happened at Nkenkensu on the Kumasi-Techiman highway in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday morning around 6:30am.

Eyewitnesses reports indicated that the deceased persons included four males and two females, who have since been taken to the mortuary.

The accident happened when a commercial bus, which was heading towards Wa, collided with a truck from the Kumasi direction, at Nkenkensu on the Kumasi-Techiman road.

Unconfirmed reports revealed that the driver of the passenger bus made a wrong overtaking into the opposite lane, leading to the crash.

“He was driving at top speed, so he couldn’t return to his lane on time, leading to the deadly crash”, a victim, who survived, narrated to the media.

According to other reports, the accident resulted in massive vehicular traffic on the busy road until the dead bodies were taken to the mortuary.

Those who survived the crash, but sustained injuries, were rushed to nearby hospitals before they were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for treatment.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi