KNUST’s 24-Hour Library Mall Nears Completion

Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson speaking at the media engagement

THE KWAME Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi is determined to complete its ultra-modern 24-hour library mall containing shower facilities to provide all-day access and services to students.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, who gave the assurance, said the construction of the library aims to help protect students from armed robbery attacks during anomalous hours after studying on campus and returning to their hostels off campus.

Speaking at a special media engagement at the University, the Vice-Chancellor said the library mall would provide students with the comfort of freshening up after a long day’s stay and studies at the library.

“Students can stay through the night and have their bath in the morning and then get ready for lectures’, she said.

According to Prof. Akosua Dickson, a KNUST Day of Giving, a programme scheduled for October 6, every year, aims to raise approximately GH¢200m for the expansion and upgrading of accommodation facilities at the campus to help improve the residential needs of students.

She mentioned the support services the University has provided for all students to foster a positive and inclusive learning environment while ensuring their well-being and academic excellence.

“One of such way is by ensuring that the campus infrastructure is inclusive and accessible to students with physical challenges while paying attention to those with specialized needs” she said.

She also disclosed that through the Support One Needy Student with One Laptop (SONSOL) Project, the University has donated 1,854 laptops to needy but brilliant students to assist them in their academic activities.

She added that KNUST organises workshops and events that celebrate the diverse backgrounds of students and promote cross-cultural understanding and appreciation among the student community.

“The hosting of international students’ day and “Oseikrom bronya” is one such activity to support integration of our international students”, she said.

Speaking on accreditation, the VC said the University continues and actively seeks accreditation for new programmes to enrich the educational landscape stressing that accreditation is a cyclical process and that management is assiduously working to get accreditation and re-accreditation for all its programmes.

On research and development, Prof. Akosua Dickson, said, KNUST continues to work on consolidating its position as a research-intensive institution with the results of its research making significant waves and contributions on the national and global landscape.

“Our mantra of “taking the Gown to town” in driving impactful research remains paramount” she said revealing that within the 2021/2022 academic year, KNUST churned out 4,391 research publications with 3,075 in refereed journals, with a total of 53,321 citations and an average of 12.1 citations per publication.

According to her, in 2022, the University’s research grant stood at GH¢344,022,573, representing its continuous growth in its research mandate, adding that through the 7th KReF call KNUST supported 18 Inter-College multidisciplinary research projects and 15 early career seed grants.

“A total of GH¢ 995,882 was disbursed under KReF. The 8th call is already out, and applications are receiving attention. “We intend to increase the award purse to approximately GH¢1.5m, this year”, the Vice-Chancellor stated.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi