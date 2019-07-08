Crystal Heights Win Mezzo Maths Competition

Students from Crystal Heights International School receiving their award from Dr Adutwum



Crystal Heights International School has emerged winners of the Mezzo Maths quiz beating three other schools in the fiercely contested competition.

The school made a total of 106 points after four rounds of testing the contestants’ ability to figure out complex Maths questions using the Mezzo Maths technique.

They were rewarded with a 42 inch flat screen television and a sum of GH¢ 400 each for the two contestants, a certificate as well as medals.

The second placed school, Roka International also got a 40 inch flat screen television GH ¢300 for the contestants, certificates and medals while the third and fourth placed schools My Redeemer and Myredeve Little College also got flat screen televisions, cash prices, certificates and medals.

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who graced the event, urged the children to be the best at whatever they find themselves doing.

He noted that mathematics education was at the forefront of government’s educational transformation agenda, adding that with the new curriculum for kindergarten to primary education, Ghanaian children would be more exposed to topics in Science, Maths and Technology.

Bishop Dr Osei Akoto, a Senior Research Scientist, who happens to be the pioneer of the Mezzo Maths Programme in his speech, said that Mezzo Maths was a way of making Mathematics fun by using activity based learning approach and games that bring to bare holistic approach of the teaching and learning process.

He stated that Mezzo Maths which started with some private schools in Accra has methods to improve upon the retentive memory, accuracy and speed of a child.

He added that the Mezzo Maths Programme helped the child to embrace the beauty of mathematics and the child was enabled to easily provide answers for the section ‘A’ of the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE).

Dr Akoto again said that the Mezzo Maths Program was looking forward to break the frontier into other African countries in order to get access to the African child and some of these countries include Botswana, Gambia, and Sierra Leone.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Nadia Nimako